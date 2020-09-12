Nine Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Sep 12 : The National Health Commission said on Saturday that nine Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Friday.

There were 154 patients still being treated, including one in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 80,386 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Friday, the report said.

As of Friday, a total of 85,174 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.