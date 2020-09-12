Nine Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 8:18 am IST
19 Covid-19 patients recover in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Sep 12 : The National Health Commission said on Saturday that nine Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Friday.

There were 154 patients still being treated, including one in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 80,386 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Friday, the report said.

As of Friday, a total of 85,174 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Neena Gupta: Looking after a baby alone and working was tough
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close