Nine injured as under-construction building collapses in Telangana’s Mahabubabad

By Mansoor|   Published: 15th February 2021 9:01 pm IST
Photo: A visual from the incident in Mahabubabad (Source: ANI)

Mahabubabad: Nine workers got injured on Monday at Salar Tanda in Mahabubabad district in the state where construction work was going on at the Collector’s office.

While four workers met with major injuries, five workers met with minor injuries. They have been shifted to Mahabubabad area government hospital for treatment.

Municipal Chairman Palvai Rammohan Reddy said: “Double centring work is going on. Two equipment used in that centring had broken and the centring collapsed. Luckily nobody was under that centring so there are no casualties. Those who were above the slab fell down.”

“They were immediately shifted to the area hospital. All of them are workers who came from West Bengal. Four met with major injuries and five with minor injuries. There is no quality lapse in the construction work,” Reddy said.

Source: ANI

