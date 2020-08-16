Nine more Covid deaths, 1,102 new cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 16 : The Covid-19 tally of Telangana rose to 91,361 with 1,102 new cases reported on Sunday while nine more deaths pushed the death toll to 693.

The number of daily tests were reduced by over 8,000, resulting in less number of cases detected during the last 24 hours ending Saturday 8 p.m.

A total of 39 testing laboratories and 323 rapid antigen testing centres conducted 12,120 tests against 21,239 tests conducted the previous day. The officials claim that the number of tests was still much higher than the state’s target of 5,600 as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 tests per million per day.

With this the number of tests conducted in the state so far mounted to 7,44,555. Samples tested per million population stands at 20,054. Test results of 1,046 samples were awaited.

Officials said 1,930 people recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 68,126.

With this the state further improved its recovery rate to 74.56 per cent against the national average of 71.6 per cent. The number of active cases now stands at 22,542 including 15,502 who are in home/institutional isolation.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.75 per cent against the national average of 1.94 per cent. Officials said 53.87 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities.

With less number of cases detected, the share of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also slumped. The state capital reported 234 new cases against 394 cases the previous day. The new cases were reported from 32 out of 33 districts.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy bordering GHMC reported 63 and 81 cases respectively. Sangareddy, another district which shares borders with the state capital, reported 66 new infections.

Warangal Urban saw 70 new infections against 101 the previous day. Karimnagar reported 101 new cases. There were 28 new cases in Nalgonda, 46 in Khammam, 22 in Peddapalli, 13 in Suryapet, 16 in Jangaon, 17 in Jogulamba Gadwal and 30 in Siddipet.

Age wise Covid positive details show that 65.9 per cent of those tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years. “In light of the high incidence of disease in this age group, people are requested not to go out, unless absolutely necessary. In case, they are required to go out, they should strictly exercise precautions like wearing a face mask and maintain physical distancing,” the bulletin said.

Among Covid positive, 24.4 per cent are above 51 years of age. About 10 per cent were aged below 20 years. “Children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years of age are to avoid going outdoors. They are to stay indoors,” it added.

Officials said 65.10 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 34.90 per cent were female.

According to the media bulletin, out of 20,396 beds in the government-run hospitals, 17,780 beds were vacant.

While 120 private hospitals treating Covid have a total of 8,001 beds and out of them 3,577 beds were vacant.

Source: IANS

