Nine more test COVID-19 positive in Mathura, tally now at 239

Mathura: Nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mathura district on Saturday, bringing the number of cases to 239, officials said.

Chief Medical officer Sanjeev Yadav said seven infections were detected late Friday night, while another nine on Saturday pushed the tally to 239.

He said 12 people recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the number of cured people to 106.

He said, while six patients recovered from Sanskrati Ayurvedic Evam Unani Medical College Chhata , as many people recovered from K D Medical College-based L2 COVID hospital.

Yadav attributed the rise in number of recoveries to timely sampling, speedy contact-tracing and strict vigil with proper maintenance at quarantine centres.

According to the official, of the 6,308 samples taken so far, reports of 5,880 came out negative and results of 140 are awaited.

There are 125 active COVID-19 cases, the official said, adding the district has seen eight coronavirus deaths so far.

