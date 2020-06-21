Nine more test COVID-19 positive in Mathura, tally now at 239

By Qayam Published: June 21, 2020, 10:21 am IST
covid19 coronavirus

Mathura: Nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mathura district on Saturday, bringing the number of cases to 239, officials said.

Chief Medical officer Sanjeev Yadav said seven infections were detected late Friday night, while another nine on Saturday pushed the tally to 239.

He said 12 people recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the number of cured people to 106.

He said, while six patients recovered from Sanskrati Ayurvedic Evam Unani Medical College Chhata , as many people recovered from K D Medical College-based L2 COVID hospital.

Yadav attributed the rise in number of recoveries to timely sampling, speedy contact-tracing and strict vigil with proper maintenance at quarantine centres.

According to the official, of the 6,308 samples taken so far, reports of 5,880 came out negative and results of 140 are awaited.

There are 125 active COVID-19 cases, the official said, adding the district has seen eight coronavirus deaths so far.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close