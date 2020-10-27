Nine NH projects to boost Tripura connectivity launched by Gadkari

Agartala, Oct 27 : Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday laid foundation stones of nine National Highway (NH) projects, worth Rs 2,752 crore, to boost surface connectivity in Tripura and to make the state “Gateway” of Centre’s Act East Policy.

Laying the foundation stone virtually from Delhi, he said that the projects would build 262 km more of national highways while nearly 300 km has been added in Tripura in the last six years.

“There is over 850 km of NHs in the state. Roads worth Rs 8,000 crore are being constructed in Tripura, and as much as Rs 365 crore have been disbursed towards land acquisition cost in the state between 2015 and 2020. Upgradation and development of NHs would improve connectivity to all the districts and major cities,” Gadkari said.

He said that the under construction 1.8 km long bridge over river Feni would link southern Tripura’s border Sabroom town with Bangladesh’s border town of Ramgarh.

The vital bridge costing Rs 129 crore would be completed by December this year.

“The bridge is important from social, economic and defence points of view. The distance between Sabroom and Bangladesh’s port city Chittagong is 75 kms and the bridge would ease the transportation of goods from Chittagong and Kolkata ports. An integrated check post is also proposed near Sabroom,” Gadkari added.

Union Development of North Eastern Region DoNER) Minister Jitendra Singh said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘New India’, a new northeast will play an important role, as all the eight states of the region are witnessing a series of developmental projects in all fields. He said, since 2014 when Modi came to power, massive steps were taken to bring the North Eastern Region at par with the other regions of the country and added that Centre is committed to develop all the eight states of the region in tune with the western states of India.

Describing Tripura as a “Gateway” of the Centre’s Act East Policy, Singh said that very soon there will be a train to Bangladesh from Tripura heralding a new chapter and opening new vistas in the development of this region by providing the entire region access to the seaports.

He added that this will boost the trade across the borders especially with our eastern neighbours by leaps and bounds.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in his address, said that the people of Tripura are indebted to the Centre for having prioritised it for development. He said, the new roads will be a boon for the people as these will provide all-weather connectivity in the hilly and rainy state.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.