Nine RSS workers at Sangh headquarters test COVID positive

Around 20 senior swayamsevaks (volunteers) live at the RSS headquarters.

By Mansoor Published: 19th September 2020 7:30 pm IST
Nagpur: Nine senior workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) who lives in the organization’s headquarters here, has tested positive for coronavirus, a Sangh functionary said on Saturday.

“Nine swayamsevaks, mostly senior citizens, tested positive two or three days ago. All have been quarantined properly and the headquarters has been fully sanitized,” he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi were not in the headquarters when these workers tested positive, he said.

Meanwhile, due to rising coronavirus cases in the city, Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi has appealed for a `Janta curfew’ on Saturday and Sunday till September 30.

Source: PTI
