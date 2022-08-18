Nine school students injured at RK Cinemax after a suspected escalator snag

Hyderabad: Nine students of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan school suffered injuries at RK Cinemax Banjara Hills after a suspected escalator snag.

Students had come to the multiplex to watch Gandhi cinema on Thursday morning. When the students took the escalator its speed reportedly increased and the students fell on it and got injuries.

All nine injured students were shifted to the nearby Apollo Hospital for treatment. Doctors said the children sustained superficial injuries and are stable.

On coming to know about it parents rushed to the hospital and school to check well being of their children.

The State government arranged screening of Gandhi cinema at theatres and multiplexes for students as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebration of India’s Independence. Arrangements were made for 40,000 students to watch the movie.

The vice principal of the school S. Venkata Lakshmi said that all the students are safe. Ten students had minor injuries. Parents of injured students are informed.