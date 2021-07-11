Nintendo to team-up with Tag Heuer for Mario-themed watch

Washington: Nintendo, which is often associated with being a toymaker, will be teaming up with, the Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer.

According to The Verge, these two companies revealed their collaboration on an upcoming Super Mario-themed watch in a psychedelic teaser posted on Twitter.

Nintendo is teaming up with Tag Heuer on a Mario-themed watch https://t.co/Q3E0O1eVT6 pic.twitter.com/OxDtEE6aon — The Verge (@verge) July 10, 2021

People can sign up now on Tag Heuer’s website to get early access to the “exclusive limited edition” watch which is coming “super soon.”

Confusingly, Tag Heuer’s tweet said that you can “power-up on July 13th,” but the website has a clock that’s currently counting down to Thursday, July 15th at 10 AM ET. If a person is interested in snagging one of these watches for themselves, they might want to register on the site to stay up to date on when they might actually be able to order one.

The site doesn’t list any details on pricing, but from what can be told is that most Tag Heuer watches cost at least a grand, so it seems likely that this Super Mario watch won’t be cheap either.