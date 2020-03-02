Nirbhaya case: Court reserves order on death row convicts’ plea

A+ A-

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday reserved the order on an application seeking stay on execution of death-row convicts in Nirbhaya rape case.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana had sought a repose from the jail authorities on the application filed by convicts Akshay and Pawan.

The duo had sought stay to be imposed on their hanging, scheduled for March 3, as a fresh mercy petition and curative filed by them is pending for consideration.

The court on Monday heard contentions of both the jail authorities and the lawyer, representing them in the case, following which the order was reserved.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old girl, later dubbed as Nirbhaya, in the national capital in December 2012.