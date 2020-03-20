menu
Nirbhaya case: DCW chief says we need strong system

Posted by Qayam Published: March 20, 2020, 10:04 am IST
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday called the hanging of Nirbhaya rape and murder convicts a victory for the whole nation, adding now we should work for a stronger system.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said Nirbhaya’s mother had struggled a lot for justice.

“Today, the justice has been delivered after a long wait of seven years. Nirbhaya’s mother struggled a lot for justice. The whole nation took to streets, fasted, and were beaten. This is the victory of the whole country. Now we have to create a strong system in the country. I believe change will surely come. Satyamev Jayate,” she said.

Nirbhaya’s convicts were hanged at 5.30 a.m. on Friday. She was gangraped in December 2012 which led to her death.

Source: IANS

