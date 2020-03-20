Nirbhaya case: DCW chief says we need strong system

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday called the hanging of Nirbhaya rape and murder convicts a victory for the whole nation, adding now we should work for a stronger system.
In a tweet in Hindi, she said Nirbhaya’s mother had struggled a lot for justice.
“Today, the justice has been delivered after a long wait of seven years. Nirbhaya’s mother struggled a lot for justice. The whole nation took to streets, fasted, and were beaten. This is the victory of the whole country. Now we have to create a strong system in the country. I believe change will surely come. Satyamev Jayate,” she said.
Nirbhaya’s convicts were hanged at 5.30 a.m. on Friday. She was gangraped in December 2012 which led to her death.
Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.