Nirbhaya case: DCW chief says we need strong system

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Friday called the hanging of Nirbhaya rape and murder convicts a victory for the whole nation, adding now we should work for a stronger system.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said Nirbhaya’s mother had struggled a lot for justice.

“Today, the justice has been delivered after a long wait of seven years. Nirbhaya’s mother struggled a lot for justice. The whole nation took to streets, fasted, and were beaten. This is the victory of the whole country. Now we have to create a strong system in the country. I believe change will surely come. Satyamev Jayate,” she said.

Nirbhaya’s convicts were hanged at 5.30 a.m. on Friday. She was gangraped in December 2012 which led to her death.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.