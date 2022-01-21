Nirbhaya lawyer Seema Kushwaha Joins BSP ahead of UP Polls

Lucknow: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Seema Kushwaha, the Supreme Court lawyer who represented Nirbhaya in 2012 and Hathras rape victim in 2020, joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday.

Speculations are rife that Kushwaha may be fielded as a BSP candidate. Not denying the possibility of her candidature, the advocate mentioned that she is ready to take up any role and responsibility she would be entrusted with.

In an interview with the Times of India, Kushwaha said, “I have come into the party with very little time left for the elections so I did not join it with the intention to contest immediately. However, I will do whatever the party asks me to do. Politics and reforms go hand in hand. The issues that I am fighting for on the streets right now, need to be taken to the policy level. These issues will one day be made into law in Parliament,”

She further added that her role in the BSP would become clear in the near future. It is to be noted that Kushwaha has taken up a number of cases related to women’s safety. Following the Nirbhaya rape case, she has worked on a few other rape cases, including those of minor girls. The advocate mentioned that in one such case that occurred in Kanpur where the victim was thrown from the 10th floor of a building after the incident.

Kushwaha also took a jibe at the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign slogan, “Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon ” stating that she is not the sole representative of women.