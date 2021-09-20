Nishat Fatima bags 9th rank in K-CET 2021 medical stream

Bengaluru: Nishat Fatima of Shaheen Group of Institutions, Bidar has bagged the 9th rank in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021. The result of the test was declared by the Karnataka education minister on Monday at 4 pm.

Nishat Fatima bagged 9th rank and secured 60/60 in Biology in Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) and Bachelor of Veterinary Science.

A total of 26 students from Shaheen Institute have secured ranks in top five hundred in BNYS and BVSc courses.

Total number of students who qualified the exam are: Engineering— 1,83,231, Agriculture— 1,52,518, Livestock Farming- 1,55,760, Yoga and Naturopathy— 1,55,910, Pharmacy— 1,86,638.

KCET 2021 merit list:

Meghan HK of Pramati Hill View Academy Mysuru has emerged as the state topper of all four streams.

Besides Meghan, Premankur Chakraborthy of NPS Yelehanka Bengaluru came second and B S Anirudh of Oxford Independent PU College Bengaluru came third in Engineering and Pharmacy.

In Agriculture, second rank is secured by Reetham B of Expert PU College Mangalore whereas the third rank went to Aditya Prabhash of Sri Chaitanya Techno School KR Puram Bangalore.

The K-CET exams were held on August 28, 29 and 30, 2021 amid COVID-19 fear.

As many as 2,01,834 students had registered for CET exams. 1,62,439 (80.48 per cent) attended Biology, 1,89,522 (90.90 per cent), Physics 1,93,588 (95.91 per cent) and 1,93,522 (95.98 per cent) attended Chemistry examinations.

K-CET is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses