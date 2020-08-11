Nishikant Kamat hospitalised in Hyderabad with liver cirrhosis

Hyderabad, Aug 11 : Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is unwell and admitted to hospital in The city. The filmmaker is reportedly battling liver cirrhosis and his condition is critical.

The 50-year-old filmmaker has battled liver cirrhosis in the past, which has relapsed again, according to a report in spotboye.com.

Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer “Drishyam”, Irrfan Khan-starrer “Madaari” and the John Abraham starrers “Force” and “Rocky Handsome”, among others.

He has also directed critically acclaimed Marathi films like his debut directorial “Dombivali Fast” and “Lai Bhaari”. He also featured as an actor in the Marathi film “Saatchya Aat Gharat” and his 2016 directorial “Rocky Handsome”.

