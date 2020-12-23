Nissan, Datsun cars to cost 5% more from Jan 1

By IANS|   Published: 23rd December 2020 6:42 pm IST

Chennai, Dec 23 : Car maker Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it will increase the prices of all its models by five per cent effective from January 1, 2021.

In a statement issued here, the company said the price hike will be applicable across all models sold under Nissan and Datsun brands.

According to Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava, owing to increased costs, the company is constrained to increase the prices of all Nissan and Datsun models.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Schools for Class 10, 12 in Bihar to reopen from Jan 4
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 23rd December 2020 6:42 pm IST
Back to top button