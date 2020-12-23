Nissan, Datsun cars to cost 5% more from Jan 1

Chennai, Dec 23 : Car maker Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it will increase the prices of all its models by five per cent effective from January 1, 2021.

In a statement issued here, the company said the price hike will be applicable across all models sold under Nissan and Datsun brands.

According to Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava, owing to increased costs, the company is constrained to increase the prices of all Nissan and Datsun models.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.