Nita Ambani launches breast cancer clinic at HNRF Hospital

Mumbai, Feb 4 : On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Nita M. Ambani inaugurated a ‘One-Stop Breast Clinic’ at the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, here on Thursday.

With breast cancer being the commonest form of cancer detected in women globally as well as in Mumbai, the clinic aims to help any woman with a possible or proven disease of the breast to get a comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis and treatment pathway in two hours.

“At HNRFH we have set up not just a comprehensive oncology department but also one of the finest rehab centres in the country. We have developed an Oncology Service second to none,” Nita Ambani said on the occasion.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide and accounts for 14% of all cancers detected in Indian women, and in urban areas, 1 in 22 women is likely to develop breast cancer during her lifetime.

The HNRFH CEO Dr. Tarang Gianchandani said that recognising he mental and emotional trauma that often overwhelm a woman with diseases of the breasts, the hospital decided to provide a holistic, one-stop solution.

“Whether it is for prevention, early diagnosis, treatment planning, counselling, rehabilitation, support or even comfort care, we wanted to present a solution under a single roof for so many women in need,” said Dr. Gianchandani.

The hospital’s Director, Surgical Oncology Dr. Vijay Haribhakti said women get confused by several alternatives and the new Clinic would attempt to provide seamless pathways for excellent care and complete support besides giving them a clear and swift diagnosis along with a holistic plan of action.

The One-Stop Breast Clinic is designed keeping in mind international best practices, patient-centricity and finest clinical expertise and has collaborated with Dr. Ashutosh Kothari, Clinical Lead and Chair of Breast Tumour Group from the renowned Guy’s Hospital, London.

