Nita Ambani to teach Women development and studies at Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi: Reliance Foundation Chairperson, Nita Ambani has received a proposal to to be a part of the Banaras Hindu University ’s center for Women Development and Studies as a visiting professor.

The proposal was sent to Nita Ambani on March 12, 2021. However, there is no official confirmation whether she will take it up or not.

She is requested to join the university to improve the living standard of women from Banaras and the Poorvanchal region.

According to the proposal, Reliance foundation will encourage women entrepreneurs in eastern UP. In addition to the lectures, women will also be given training.

The BHU is preparing a roadmap to empower women of the Purvanchal region. The university will take the issues pertaining to women to an international platform by associating with Reliance Foundation. The university said that women would be benefitted from the experience of Neeta Ambani.