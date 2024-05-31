Nita Ambani's 'gold water bottle' goes viral, it is worth Rs...

Mumbai: Nita Ambani, known as one of the richest women in the world, has a penchant for the finer things in life. Her luxurious lifestyle often makes headlines, and recently, a picture of her went viral. In this image, she can be seen sipping water from a beautifully shaped bottle. But this isn’t just any water—it’s ‘Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani’, the world’s most expensive bottled water.

Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani is a blend of natural spring water from France and Fiji, along with glacier water from Iceland. The water comes in a custom-designed bottle covered in 24-karat gold. Each bottle is worth an astounding Rs. 49 lakh (approximately $60,000).

Nita Ambani’s collection of expensive items extends beyond water. She enjoys sipping tea from a Noritake tea set, which costs around Rs. 1.5 crores.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s Second Pre-Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have chosen a luxurious cruise as the venue for their pre-wedding celebrations. The ship, covering an impressive 2365 nautical miles, will sail from Italy to Southern France. It’s not just any ship—it’s a floating paradise where elegance meets extravagance.