Nithya Menen promises fans ‘a smile’ with new rom-com ‘Ninnila Ninnila’

Mumbai, Feb 22 : Actress Nithya Menen recalls how she became good friends with co-star Ashok Selvan on the set of their Telugu rom-com Ninnila Ninnila in London. She sees it as a good sign for the upcoming film’s prospects upon release.

“It is like we all friends came together for this beautiful film. I am reminded of the days of ‘Ala Modalaindi'(her Telugu debut). During its making, director Nandini Reddy, Nani and I became good friends. The film became a big hit. I wish that ‘Ninnila Ninnila’ repeats the feat,” Nithya says.

“This film is entirely different from the kind of movies I have done before. It has got so much feel. We enjoyed ourselves together like friends while shooting for it. Each of the songs released so far has been received well by the listeners. Our film is going to leave you with a smile,” she promises fans.

The film is directed by Ani IV Sasi, son of the late filmmaker IV Sasi and Malayalam actress Seema. “This project is indeed the collective effort of our friendship. We had so much fun shooting ‘Ninnila Ninnila’ in London. The output is superb,” says Ani Sasi.

Ninnila Ninnila is slated to stream in Tamil and Telugu languages on ZeePlex from February 26.

