Nitin Gadkari to take review of Zojila tunnel

Sonamarg (Kashmir): Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari will take a review of the Zojila tunnel project here on Tuesday afternoon.

The 13.5km tunnel is going to be Asia’ s longest bidirectional tunnel and will provide all-weather connectivity from Kashmir valley to Ladkah.

The Rs 4,300 crore project is being executed by Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering Infra Limited (MEIL) and is expected to be completed by 2026.

The 13.5 Zojila tunnel is expected to be completed by 2026. (Photo: Hadif Nisar/Siasat.com)

Before inspecting the strategic Zojila tunnel, Gadkari took a review of 6.5km Z-Morh tunnel, connecting Srinagar and Sonamarg.

The minister drove through the tunnel which is ready to be partially opend for limited traffic around November. The Rs 2,300 crore tunnel is developed by APCO.

Sonamarg, a popular tourist destination, remains cut from rest of the valley during winters and the Z-Morh tunnel is expected to make it accessible round the clock.

