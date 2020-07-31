Nitish can talk to PM for CBI probe into Sushant’s case: Bihar Min

Patna, July 31 : Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case has intensified the demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as leaders across all political lines have been seeking a fair probe into the matter.

On Friday, Bihar Minister Jai Kumar Singh said that if the Maharashtra government does not recommend an investigation by the CBI into the death of Sushant, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating a CBI probe into the matter.

He said that Kumar has given a green signal to the police for a thorough investigation. He claimed, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given a clear indication that if the Maharashtra police do not help the Bihar police in the probe, we can recommend the matter to the CBI for investigation.”

Singh further said, “Mumbai police is not cooperating with the Bihar police. We again urge the Mumbai police to cooperate with the Patna police in Sushant’s case. If this does not happen, then Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will conduct a CBI inquiry into the entire matter.”

He said the Bihar government is standing with the relatives of Sushant. “Will go to any extent to bring justice to Sushant,” he added.

He said the Chief Minister can also talk to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for a CBI inquiry into the matter, and if needed, he can also talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Significantly, after the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty for the transfer of this case from Patna to Mumbai, the Bihar government has also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, allegedly committed suicide in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.