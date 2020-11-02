Nitish challenges opposition leaders to walk with him

Patna, Nov 2 : In the wake of remarks of opposition parties that he has become tired, CM Nitish Kumar on Monday said that those saying this should come and compete with him in a walk.

Kumar said that he had walked seven kilometres during the Champaran Satyagrah held in January 2017. “When I was on a walk in the Champaran Satyagrah, many leaders were left behind and they disappeared. If anyone says I’ve become tired, I want to challenge him to walk with me and evaluate my strength as well as his own strength,” Kumar said while addressing a rally in Nirmali constituency that falls under the Supaul district.

“I’ve done work in public welfare for the last 15 years and everyone knows it. Our government has done extensive work to improve road infrastructure, water supply and power connectivity in rural and urban areas. The leaders of opposition parties have been told by their advisors to attack the CM to get maximum publicity. I have nothing to say to them. I do not want to react to their remarks,” Kumar said.

“In a democracy, the electorate is supreme and they are the ones who matter to me. It up to the people of Bihar to decide on the basis of my work for the last 15 years,” he added.

“The opposition parties misled people during the lockdown. We’ve taken so many positive steps for patients of Corona as well as those returning from other states during the lockdown. People have the right to go anywhere for jobs. We are doing every facility to them,” He said.A

“The people of Bihar are not annoyed with me but it’s the leaders of opposition parties who are angry with me. I don’t care about them as the people of Bihar are with me,” added the CM.

