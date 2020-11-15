Nitish chosen JD-U Legislature Party leader

News Desk 1Published: 15th November 2020 2:47 pm IST

Patna, Nov 15 : Nitish Kumar was on Sunday chosen as the leader of Janata Dal-United’s Legislature Party in the new Bihar Assembly.

He was re-elected to the post at a meeting of the newly elected MLAs of the JD-U and the MLCs at the CM residence here.

A meeting of the National Democratic Alliance partners BJP, JD-U, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party was underway at the official residence of Nitish Kumar, who is set to return as the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.

–IANS
mnp/skp/tsb

READ:  Missing MP cop found begging after 15 years
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 15th November 2020 2:47 pm IST
Back to top button