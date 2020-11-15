Nitish chosen JD-U Legislature Party leader

Patna, Nov 15 : Nitish Kumar was on Sunday chosen as the leader of Janata Dal-United’s Legislature Party in the new Bihar Assembly.

He was re-elected to the post at a meeting of the newly elected MLAs of the JD-U and the MLCs at the CM residence here.

A meeting of the National Democratic Alliance partners BJP, JD-U, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party was underway at the official residence of Nitish Kumar, who is set to return as the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.

–IANS

mnp/skp/tsb