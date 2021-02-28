Nitish govt reshuffles bureaucracy in Bihar

Patna, Feb 28 : Following the retirement of Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, the Nitish Kumar-led government reshuffled the top Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officials on Sunday.

Deepak Kumar has been replaced by Arun Kumar Singh as the new Chief Secretary.

Deepak Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer, retired on Sunday and has now been appointed as the Principal Secretary-cum-Advisor to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. A notification in this regard was issued by the Cabinet Secretariat. Arun Kumar was earlier holding the post of development commissioner.

Chaitanya Prasad has been given the responsibility of Principal Secretary of the state’s home department. Besides, he has also been given additional responsibility as the Secretary of the state’s liquor prohibition department.

Amir Subhani, the Additional Chief Secretary in the home department, has been transferred to the vigilance department. He has been given the responsibility as the state principal secretary. Subhani has also been appointed as the new development commissioner.

Prem Singh Meena has been appointed as the secretary in the finance department, while Dinesh Sehra has been appointed as the secretary in the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe welfare department.

Sanjeev Hans has been given the additional charge of secretary in the water resource department. Apart from this, he is holding the post of secretary in the energy department.

Santosh Kumar Mall has been transferred to the post of secretary in the information and technology department. Besides, he would also hold the post of secretary in the tourism department.

Ravi Manubhai Parmar has been appointed as the principal secretary in the minor water resource department. He has also been goven the charge of secretary in the art, culture and youth department.

