Nitish inaugurates six-laned Digha road

Patna, Jan 15 : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated the six-laned road between R-block and Digha, built at a cost of Rs 379.75 crore.

The 6.7-km stretch of road, boasting of state-of-the-art facilities, aims to ease massive traffic jams, providing much relief to commuters from north and south Bihar travelling to state capital Patna.

The six-laned road has electronic signages and solar-powered automatic street lights, offering signal-free drive.

Commuters of Digha, Rajiv Nagar, Indrapuri, Patliputra, Mahesh Nagar, Punaichak, Sri Krishnapuri and R-block can now move from one end to the other end of the road stretch in only seven minutes as against 40-45 minutes taken earlier. Vehicles carrying excess load can also ply on the six-laned road.

Sanjay Kumar, CGM of Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited, said that the project was completed in 21 months.

“This six-laned stretch has cuts at five places on either side to provide access to residents living in adjoining localities. Besides, we will construct roads to JP Setu and towards Saran and further to Vaishali district as well as Ganga Pathway from Digha to Malsalami along the Ganga river,” Kumar said.

The elevated approach road between Digha and JP Setu is 1.3 km long and is expected to be completed by May 2021. The acquisition of 2.73 acres of land for the project has begun.

In December last year, the Chief Minister had inaugurated the Digha-AIIMS elevated road, providing easier access to the institution to millions of people from Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and north-western districts of Bihar.

