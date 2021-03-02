Nitish Kumar flags off 12 electric buses in Bihar

Patna, March 2 : In a bid to maintain an eco-friendly environment, the Bihar government has commissioned 12 electric low-floor buses in the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flagged off these buses on Monday. Besides, 70 more luxury and semi-luxury buses were also rolled out over the roads of Bihar.

“We are already using electric cars in Patna which have great features. Moreover, it is environmentally friendly as well possess zero carbon emissions. Hence, we have decided in the cabinet meeting to introduce electric buses for common man as well so we are rolling out 12 new electric buses,” Kumar said.

A pair of two buses would ply between Patna to Rajgir and Patna to Muzaffarpur. Besides, eight buses would be operating on different routes of Patna.

“The idea is to connect every district of Bihar with Patna through these buses. Hence, we have decided to buy new buses as well after its success,” Kumar added.

“The basic infrastructure like providing charging points at fuel stations in Patna as well as on Muzaffarpur and Rajgir depots,” he said.

Besides, the other 70 buses are scheduled to travel between all 38 districts in the state.

After the commission of electric buses, one of them had met with an accident in Bihar Vidhan Sabha premises at nearly 12 noon.

The driver of the vehicle was trying to take a u-turn on Vidhan Sabha roundabout after deboarding some of the ministers and MLAs. There was chaos for a few minutes as the place is known as a highly sensitive zone. Although, no one was hurt in this mishap.

