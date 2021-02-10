Nitish Kumar in Delhi, likely to meet PM tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 10 : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived in Delhi on Wednesday and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

It will be the first meeting between Modi and Kumar after the latter was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar in November last year.

Janata Dal (United) Secretary General and spokesperson K.C. Tyagi said, “Nitishji has arrived in Delhi and tomorrow he will meet several people. Nitishji is likely to meet the Prime Minister, among others.”

It has been learnt that Kumar is likely to discuss issues related to the development of Bihar with senior leaders.

On Tuesday, 17 new members were inducted into the Bihar cabinet, including nine ministers from the BJP and eight from the JD(U), taking the strength of ministers in the cabinet to 30.

