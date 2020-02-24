Nitish Kumar lays foundation stone of MANUU hostels at Darbhanga

Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz and Mr. Nitish Kumar. Prof. Faiz Ahmad is also seen on the screen.

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University is named after a great personality who inspired & convinced Muslims to stay back in India at the time of partition. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad left indelible marks on the blueprint of progress as the first Education Minister of India.

Therefore, it is imperative that the new generation shall be introduced to Maulana Azad’s personality and his invaluable services. The government of Bihar will include lessons on the life and achievements of Maulana Azad in the state curriculum.”

These are the views expressed by the Chief Minister of Bihar, Mr. Nitish Kumar on the occasion of foundation laying stone ceremony of 2 Hostel, one each for Girls & Boys, at Darbhanga Campus of MANUU yesterday.

Darbhanga Campus is the second-largest campus of Urdu University after its Hyderabad headquarter.

State Government’s Jal Jeevan Haryali program was also organized at the campus, in which 17 models prepared by the students of the School, ITI, Polytechnic and College of Teachers education, Darbhanga were displayed.

Mr. Nitish Kumar expressed his satisfaction over the thematic models. Higher education should be provided in the atmosphere of love, brotherhood and peace, he also advised.

Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU said that the government of Bihar has provided funds for the construction of the hostels thus extended helping hand towards the educationally backward section of society. Former Union Minister, Mr. Md. Ali Ashraf Fatmi thanked the Chief Minister for visiting MANUU Campus on his invitation and demanded to allocate land for the campus.

Mr. Sanjay Jah, Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Madan Sahani, Minister of Food & Consumer Protection, Mr. Maheshwar Hazari, Minister of Planning and development and Mr. Khurshid Alam, Minister of Minority Welfare also spoke on the occasion.

Prof. Md. Faiz Ahmad, Incharge, Satellite Campus, welcomed the guests. A book on “Madrassa Education System in Bihar: A Study” written by Dr. Mozaffarul Isalm, Incharge Model School was also released on the occasion. Dr. Abdul Muqsit Khan (Principal, Polytechnic Darbhanga) was also present.

SIASAT NEWS