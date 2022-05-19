Nitish Kumar refuses to comment on Gyanvapi mosque issue

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday refused to comment on the Gyanvapi mosque controversy.

“I have no opinion on it. You (media persons) are free to make your own comment,” he said while interacting with media persons here.

Meanwhile, the stand of ruling allies, Nitish Kumar’s JD-U and the BJP on this controversy is different.

Minority Affairs Minister Zama Khan, of the JD-U, said: “We would not do anything that could disturb the brotherhood of the society. JD-U is the party that is taking all castes and religions forward in the society. We respect the sentiments of everyone. Everyone has a contribution to build the country.”

Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, of the BJP, said: “Truth should come out. We do not believe that communal tension would increase in the society. If we have any cultural heritage, it should come out in the public domain.”

The controversy broke out during a court-ordered survey of the mosque in Varanasi. The team claimed that they had discovered a “Shivling” in the ‘wazukhana’ (ablutions tank) of the mosque. The Muslim community said that it was not a Shivling but a fountain and it is found in every mosque.