Nitish loses cool after being asked about rising crime graph in Bihar

Patna, Jan 15 : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool on Friday after he was asked questions about the rising crime graph in Bihar.

While inaugurating the 6.7 km long elevated road between R-block and Digha in Patna, Kumar was asked about the rise in criminal activities in the state, espacially the recent murder of Indigo airlines state head Rupesh Singh, a case which is yet to be cracked.

An agitated Kumar said that investigation into the case is currently underway and the miscreants will be put behind the bars very soon.

“Every incident of crime has some reasons. In case of Rupesh Singh’s murder, the police are working on the case. The miscreants will be put behind the bars soon. We will take the strongest action against them and also conduct speedy trial in this case to provide justice to the victim’s family,” Kumar said.

When asked about the rising crime graph in Bihar, Kumar said: “Before accusing the government, you should look at the tenure of the Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi regime that ruled Bihar for 15 years.”

“According to the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data, Bihar is placed 23rd in the country,” he said.

The mediapersons also complained about DGP S.K. Singhal, SSP Upendra Sharma and other senior officers for not replying to their queries. In reply, Kumar called the DGP over phone and directed him to give proper replies to the quarries of the reporters.

Kumar did not look pleased with the performance of the police, espacially in case of the Indigo state head’s murder.

Singh was gunned down by unidentified assailants outside his residential complex while he was returning from the airport on Tuesday night.

Kumar is facing the heat ever since his alliance partner BJP raised questions over law and order situation in Bihar, along with the opposition parties including the RJD, Congress and the Left.

