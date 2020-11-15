Nitish unanimously elected as leader of NDA in Bihar; to return as CM

Minhaj AdnanPublished: 15th November 2020 6:09 pm IST
Patna: JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar addresses media as HAM(S) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and other leaders look on after meeting Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan in Patna, Sunday, Nov 15, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Patna: The NDA in Bihar on Sunday unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its leader in the state legislature, paving the way for his return as Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.

According to sources in the ruling coalition, an announcement to the effect was made at 1, Anney Marg, the Chief Ministers official residence, by senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who had flown down for the occasion.

The sources also said that senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has been chosen the leader of the legislature party and is likely to return as Deputy CM while Tarkishore Prasad, the MLA from Katihar, has been elected as the partys leader in the state assembly.

READ:  Will perform havan in Jama Masjid, says Sadhvi Prachi

Kumar is expected to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan staking claim for formation of the new government and is likely to take oath on Monday. 

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Minhaj AdnanPublished: 15th November 2020 6:09 pm IST
Back to top button