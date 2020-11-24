Nivar cyclone likely to cross Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: IMD

Syed AzamPublished: 24th November 2020 1:12 pm IST
source/twitter

New Delhi: Nivar cyclone is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the south-western Bay of Bengal coastal area of the country during the evening of November 25 as India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday that the deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm.

Wind speeds are likely to be 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 km per hour.

IMD tweeted: “Deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm — NIVAR over south-west Bay of Bengal — (Cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts – Yellow Message).”

It further said: “Deep depression has weakened into a depression over Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia.”

However, rainfall is expected to start from November 24 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will remain till November 26. During November 24 and 25 extremely heavy rainfall is expected at North coastal districts and delta districts.

Regional Meteorological Centre has advised fishermen to avoid the sea. Officials asked people to keep food materials with them and avoid unnecessary travel.

In the wake of the IMD warning for cyclone Nivar, counseling for admission to MBBS/BDS course 2020-21 scheduled for November 24 has been postponed to November 30, Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu informed.

Source: ANI

