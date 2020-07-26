Nizam Group: Mohammed Jafar’s son passes away

26th July 2020
Hyderabad: Mohammed Fathe Azmath, son of Chairman of Nizam Group, late Mohammed Jafar passed away on July 22. He was 40-year-old.

He was the Vice Chairman of the Group.

Many college managements expressed grief over his demise.

It may be mentioned that Mohammed Jafar who had passed away last month was also associated with the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society.

Jafar who was the manager of Nizam Club had established many colleges. In his career, he worked in close collaboration with Zafar Javeed and Amjad Ali Khan.

