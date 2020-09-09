Nizamabad: Development works launched by Mayor Neetu Kiran

Nizamabad: Several development programmers have been inaugurated by Nizamabad’s mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran on Tuesday. The eight divisions is cantioned with Rs 10 each for the development programmes.

Under Palle Prakruthi programme, setting up of 450 village gardens have reached completion in Kamareddy district to provide better atmosphere to the villagers. Remaining works would be completed by September 15, Collector Dr Sharath said.

Moreover, the Collector reviewed works on the gardens with mandal level officers through video conference. He said that compost shed works should be completed as early as possible and should be supplied to farmers.

The Collector said that all the gram panchayats should complete the monkey food courts, protect the plants planted in avenue plantation programme, take action for the survival of Haritha Haram saplings. He said that action would be taken aganst panchayati secretaries if the survival rate of plants is below 85 per cent.

He ordered the officials to procure fogging machines through donors, also take action to provide work to about 20 per cent of MGNREGS workers and complete work on lavatories before September 28.

Additional Collector Venkatesh Dothre, Assistant Collector Keshav Hemath Patil, DRDO PD Chandramohan Reddy and DFO Vasanth participated.