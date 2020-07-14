Nizamabad Hospital Superintendent being scapegoated: Congress

Hyderabad: “The resignation of the Nizamabad Hospital Superintendent Dr. M Nageshwar Rao from his administrative responsibilities is very unfortunate. He is being made a scapegoat to cover up for the state government’s lack of commitment in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Task Force Chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy.



Further, Marri Reddy mentioned that there is a shortage of equipment, staff and budget required to provide even minimum standards of health services expected from a district hospital. This exposed the total lack of preparedness to deal with the increasing demand due to the pandemic. The state government has miserably failed to prevent the rapid spread of the virus. It has also failed to provide the necessary medical infrastructure and facilities to tackle it.



There are nine TRS MLAs in the old Nizamabad district and the constituency of the former MP Kalwakuntla Kavita and the present MLC candidate, who continues to take credit for anything that is done in the district. The interest shown by the ruling party leadership in other things is conspicuous by its inability to improve medical facilities in the district during the COVID days.

“We make a strong demand that immediate steps be taken to improve the facilities there,” Marri Reddy added.