Nizamabad Hospital Superintendent being scapegoated: Congress

By Mohammed Hussain Last Updated: 14th July 2020 3:32 pm IST
Nizamabad Hospital Superintendent being scapegoated: Congress
Congress leader Marri Reddy lambasts KCR for making Nizamabad Hospital Superintendent as fall guy for his administration's handling of Corona.

Hyderabad: “The resignation of the Nizamabad Hospital Superintendent Dr. M Nageshwar Rao from his administrative responsibilities is very unfortunate. He is being made a scapegoat to cover up for the state government’s lack of commitment in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Task Force Chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy. 

Further, Marri Reddy mentioned that there is a shortage of equipment, staff and budget required to provide even minimum standards of health services expected from a district hospital. This exposed the total lack of preparedness to deal with the increasing demand due to the pandemic. The state government has miserably failed to prevent the rapid spread of the virus. It has also failed to provide the necessary medical infrastructure and facilities to tackle it.

There are nine TRS MLAs in the old Nizamabad district and the constituency of the former MP Kalwakuntla Kavita and the present MLC candidate, who continues to take credit for anything that is done in the district. The interest shown by the ruling party leadership in other things is conspicuous by its inability to improve medical facilities in the district during the COVID days.

“We make a strong demand that immediate steps be taken to improve the facilities there,” Marri Reddy added.

Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close