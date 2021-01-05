Nizamabad mayor felicitates bronze medalist Mohd Hussamuddin

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Mayor Neetu Kiran was present at a function held at Limra Garden Function Hall, Bodhan, Nizamabad to felicitate Mohammed Hussamuddin for winning a bronze medal at Cologne Boxing World Cup in Germany in December 2020.

“Hussamuddin is a rare gem who brought fame to Nizamabad by his exemplary performance in the boxing arena,” the Mayor said.

She also praised the coach and father of the world ranking pugilist Mohammed Samsamuddin whose devotion to the boxing brought rich dividends.

Mayor Kiran then felicitated the boxer and wished him more success in his boxing career. “His success would inspire more youths from the state to take to the sports,” she said.

She further added that the KCR government is providing all facilities to the sportsmen to promote sports in the state.

The function was attended by all the notables and distinguished personalities of Nizamabad district along with a large number of youths and sports lovers from all over the district.