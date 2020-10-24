Nizamabad MLC Kavitha extends Bathukamma greetings

Hyderabad, Oct 24 : Newly-elected Telangana Legislative Council member, K. Kavitha has conveyed her greetings to the people on the occasion of Bathukamma, while noting that the festival is seeing a lull this year because of the Covid pandemic.

In a video message, Kavitha, the daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said that despite the downside, Bathukamma is being celebrated with pride and happiness on social media by young girls.

She said the newly-released festival songs by Telangana Jagruti for Bathukamma had received great reception online and rose to become top festival songs.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic threat and the challenges of the recent floods, people in the state deserve praise for the spirit of humanity exhibited by them in these difficult times, she said.

