Nizamabad NRI dies in Makkah with COVID-19

By Irfan Mohammed

Jeddah: A longtime NRI in Makkah succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday and he was not aware till last moment that he had infected with the pandemic.

65-year old Azmatullah Khan was suffering with fever and having no symptoms of coronavirus, was admitted into a hospital in Makkah on Tuesday and passed away on Thursday, according to family sources.

COVID-19 positive

The family came to know only after his death that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 positive. “We shocked to know that he was infected with the pandemic”, they told.

Azmatullah Khan, was working with Binladen Group of Companies for last 35 years in Makkah. He was hailing from Ahmedpura colony in Nizamabad town. The deceased was survived by wife and four children – two daughters and two sons. The wife is living in India and all four children based in Al Khobar and Jubail.

The grief-stricken family is desperately trying to travel to Makkah to have last glimpse of their beloved father as inter travel is prohibited in Kingdom as precautionary measure to combat spread of coronavirus. The two-sons planning to attend burial for their father after obtaining travel permission from authorities.

The permission for such emergencies can be obtained through government digital platforms and validity of travel duration can be vary depending upon destination and also nature of the job.

Indian consul general Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh, personally looking into the case. The family back in India is assisted by social worker Mozzam Ali Ifteqar. The burial and other formalities being supported by leading community worker in Makkah, Mujeeb Pookkottur.

Number of infected cases in Saudi Arabia

The earlier case in Madinah, where an Indian engineer of Pune, who was employee of a leading hotel, was not aware that he was infected with pandemic. When he came to know about it, it was late and he had died.

Saudi Arabia has recorded 6380 infected cases and 83 deaths as of Thursday.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.