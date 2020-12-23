Nizamabad: Over nine percent of women addicted to alcohol

Hyderabad: National Family Welfare and Health Survey revealed that over nine percent of the women of Nizamabad District are addicted to alcohol.

In the district, percentage of men who consume alcohol is less when compared to State average. However, the same is not true in case of women.

As per the survey, 9.8 percent of women in the district are addicted to alcohol whereas, in the entire state, 6.7 percent of women consume liquor.

Women getting addicted to alcohol are a matter of concern for authorities.

In the State, the survey was conducted in the month of June 2019. Persons above 15 years of age 27,351 were sampled in the survey.

In Nizamabad District, 891 families were surveyed. It was done with the help of Karvi Data Management Organization.

As per the survey, apart from alcohol, 8.6 percent of women use tobacco products like bedi, cigarette, gutka, and also use tobacco which is higher than the state average of 5.6 percent.