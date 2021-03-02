Nizamabad Traffic police requests vehicle owners to pay fines

Nizamabad: Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad, Sri Kartikeya released a communique asking the vehicle owners to pay the e-challans pending on their vehicles through “Mee Seva”. He said a vigil is being kept on the owners of those vehicles who are failing to pay the fines as well as the other violators of traffic rules.

A special campaign is being launched in this regard by 33 police stations under Nizamabad Police Commissionerate.

It is said in the communique that in case of more than three challans pending, the vehicles would be seized temporarily which would only be released upon producing an e-challan paid receipt.

The Vehicle owners are requested to visit www.echalantspolice.gov.in public view website to get the details of their pending challans and pay up the same at once.