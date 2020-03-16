menu
Nizamia Hospital falls short of staff for treating paralysis

Posted by Sameer Updated: March 16, 2020, 1:17 pm IST
Nizamia Hospital falls short of staff for treating paralysis
Hyderabad: Nizamia Unani General Hospital has been treating paralysis patients despite a shortage of staff.

Dr M. A. Vakeel, Superintendent of the hospital informed that 70% of the patients admitted in the hospital are paralysis patients. The hospital has 180 beds. He also informed that in the next two to three months, the number of nurses will get reduced to 5 from 48. Other nurse staff will also retire soon.

He impressed the need to fill up the vacant posts in order to provide better facilities.

Source: Siasat News
