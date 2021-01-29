Nizamia Hospital’s head nurse tests positive for Covid days after receiving vaccine

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old head nurse of Nizamia General Hospital has been tested positive for Covid-19 days after receiving the vaccine.

She received the vaccine on January 18 at the hospital. Later, she complained of loss of taste, fever, dizziness etc., the Hans India reported.

After undergoing Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19, she was declared positive on Thursday.

Before taking the vaccine, she had never contracted the virus despite the fact that during the lockdown, the hospital was designated as treatment center of level-I for Covid-19 suspected cases. Later, the hospital also served as an isolation center.

Soon after she turned positive, many other staff members of the hospital decided to undergo the test.

Meanwhile, the State continues to see more recoveries than the new Covid cases, health officials said on Friday.

The state reported 356 recoveries during the last 24 hours while 197 new infections were detected.

The cumulative recoveries mounted to 2,89,987 while the recovery rate improved further to 98.59 per cent against the national average of 96.9 per cent.