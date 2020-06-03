Nizamia issues fatwa against exhuming Muslim body from shamshaan

Hyderabad: Issuing fatwa (a ruling on a point of Islamic law) against exhuming Muslim body from shamshaan ghat, ‘Darul Ifta’ wing of the city-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia has termed the demand to exhume and shift the body of a man who was buried in a shamshan (Hindu graveyard) in the city a few days ago ‘unnecessary and unIslamic’.

Jamia Nizamia issued the fatwa after a person approached the seminary and sought its opinion, in the backdrop of demand by several persons to exhume the body and shift it to a Muslim graveyard.

Telangana Today quoted the fatwa as stating, “It is unnecessary and against the principle of the Shariat to exhume a body buried already after performing the ‘Namaz-e-Janaza’ (funeral prayers) and with permission of the family members of the deceased.” Saying that the process was done after taking permission from the management of the Hindu burial ground, the fatwa added there was no necessity of any move to shift the body from there.

It may be recalled that the family of Mohammed Khaja Miyan from Narsingi, who died of a heart attack, at the age of 55, had to face a harrowing ordeal when four graveyards in and around the city denied them a burial space. Miyan, a resident of Gandhamguda in Bairaiguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad, passed away on Monday (May 25) morning. He was ultimately buried in a Hindu cremation ground after the intervention of local leaders.

However, after the news broke out, several Muslim leaders registered their protest with the TS Wakf Board, following which the Board launched an enquiry against the managing committees of the graveyards.

