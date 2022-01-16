Nizamia Tibbi College issues notification for appointment of lecturers

Hyderabad: The Government Nizamia Tibbi College Hyderabad released notification for the appointment of 21 lecturers on a contract basis. The last date for submitting the application is Jan 25, 5 p.m. The rule of the reservation shall be applied.

The applicants must be postgraduates and must be 34 years for the general category and 39 years for SC /ST /OBC.

The Commissioner of the Department of Ayush released the notification on January 11 seeking applications between January 13 – 20. The applications can be downloaded from the Department’s website.

On January 10, the Telangana Minister of Health Dr T Harish Rao visited Nizamia Tibbi Hospital Charminar to inaugurate a booster dose campaign in the presence of hospital management and the Telangana floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. Owaisi apprised the Minister about the Unani college/hospitals issues and appealed for immediate redressal.

In response, the minister ordered for the release of notification for the appointment of lecturers within 2 to 3 days. The very next day notification was released.

The Telangana Retired Doctors Association President Dr Kaleem Ullah Khan and General Secretary Dr Mohammed Salim welcomed the notification for the appointment of 21 lecturers and expressed their gratitude to Dr Harish Rao and the floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

However, both of them requested the minister for reviewing the 34 years age rule and appealed for an increase in age upto 41 for the general category and 45 for the reserved one.

They said that since no appointment has been made in Unani Hospital for a long time and hence the age of the PG candidates exceeded 34 years. They also requested to turn the reserved category into general if candidates in this category are not available.

They have also sought an extension in the last date for submitting the applications.