Nizam’s grandson decries attempts to tarnish former ruler

Hyderabad: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that BJP wants to free Hyderabad from the “Nizam culture”, the seventh and last ruling Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan’s grandson Nawab Najaf Ali Khan said on Tuesday that politicians cannot change the ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ which has been a part of the culture of Hyderabad for centuries.

He said it was unfortunate that some political parties were trying to tarnish the image of the last ruler of erstwhile Hyderabad state while campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Najaf Ali Khan, who is also President of the Nizam Family Welfare Association, said whenever elections are held, his grandfather is criticized and his immense services towards his subjects are blatantly disregarded.

“The politicians should attract the voters with their welfare schemes and by working for the people rather than spewing unnecessary negative narrative on Nizam VII,” he said.

Gimmick to attract attention

He said promise to rename the city or free the state of Nizam culture is nothing more than a gimmick to attract attention. “But these politicians cannot change the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb which has been a part of the culture of the people of Hyderabad for centuries. My grandfather respected all religions and united them during his regime, which had peace tranquility and secularism as essential form of governance.”

He pointed out that under his grandfather’s rule in 1940s, Hyderabad was more developed than most western countries and his massive donations were unmatched by any other ruler in the history. “Calling a ruler who built the NIMS Hospital from his own private purse a looter is sacrilege and an attempt to damage the image of my grandfather. I want to ask the politicians who only seek to divide and rule, what have you done for our country?”

Raj Pramukh

Najaf Ali Khan asked if Mir Osman Ali Khan was a fascist, why was he appointed as Raj Pramukh (Governor) by the government of India even after he had willingly acceded Hyderabad State to India. “Why did the Government of India in 1965, accept 5 tons of gold towards National Defense Fund. In terms of today’s gold price this donation accounts for more than Rs 1,600 crores, making it the biggest donation in history,” he said.

He said the politicians who seek to malign Nizam’s name and belittle his immense contributions themselves are seen or heard only during elections. “Seen once in five years, they are maligning the man who served this country and his kingdom for 37 years irrespective of caste and religion.”

Source: IANS