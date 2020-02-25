Nizam’s John Morris fire engine secures trophy

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The vintage Nizam-era John Morris fire engine participated in the prestigious 53rd Statesman Vintage Car Rally held in New Delhi on Sunday and secured the Challenger Trophy.

The John Morris fire engine was the oldest participant in the rally, which saw around 160 vintage vehicles hit the road. The fire engine completed the full rally distance of 45 km. Only about 60 vehicles could cover the full length, while 100 dropped en route owing to mechanical failures.

The vehicle is over 100 years old, having been procured in 1914 by the Nizam State Railway. It is the only vehicle in the world fitted with the original Shrewsbury and Challenger Solid Tyres and still retains all the original parts of its fire equipment. The fire engine graces the precincts of the National Rail Museum.

However, it is the SCR’s team of technical personnel from Carriage Workshop, Lallaguda, who undertake its regular maintenance and had taken up the challenge. They restored the vehicle using resources available in-house and spent just about Rs 2.3 lakh on it.