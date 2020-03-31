Nizamuddin coronavirus cluster updates

NEW DELHI: At least 24 people in national capital, 11 in Andhra Pradesh and 10 in Andaman and Nicobar islands have tested positive for coronavirus after participating in a religious gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

Biggest carrier

Members of Tablighi Jamaat have been found unrestrainedly preaching in large religious gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic restrictions in several countries in Asia, leading to hundreds of infections.

According to government sources, this year, about 1,500 to 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat.

How much is so much

According to News18 reports, the Andhra Pradesh government has confirmed that at least 369 people from the state had attended the Nizamuddin congregation.

The Assam government claims to have traced 456 people who came close to the latest hotspot of coronavirus spread in Delhi.

As per the statement issued by the state government, 369 persons from Andhra Pradesh had attended the Mashoora or convocation conducted in Nizamuddin.

So far, AP has reported 40 cases of COVID-19 positive cases.

Six people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have died in Telangana.

One of the 45 pilgrims from Karnataka who visited Jamaat mosque died of COVID-19, said Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Tuesday.

13 of the 45 pilgrims have been identified and quarantined, hinting that the possibility of the infection spreading to all the pilgrims cannot be ruled out.

“All of them are being screened. We are not certain of the number but it is estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building. 1,033 people have been evacuated so far – 334 of them have been sent to the hospital and 700 sent to quarantine centre. Total 24 positive cases have been found so far,” he said while speaking to reporters here.

Delhi: People from Markaz building,Nizamuddin continue to be shifted to hospitals&quarantine centers. Around 1034 people shifted till now-334 to hospitals & 700 to quarantine centers, in at least 34 trips made by buses. 24 people, gathered here,tested positive for #COVID19 so far pic.twitter.com/zJCg7p8r1w — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

Links to the participants are also being traced to Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra. At least 82 people from Coimbatore alone have displayed symptoms similar to that of Covid-19.

A group of people from from Kerala had reportedly taken part in the congregation.

Foreign nationals at the gathering

About 250 foreign nationals were part of the the congregation that took place between March 15 and March 17.

Country wise case count

Nepal- 19

Malaysia- 20

Afghanistan- 1

Myanmar- 33

Algeria- 1

Djibouti- 1

Kyrgystan- 28

Indonesia- 72

Thailand- 71

Sri Lanka- 34

Bangladesh- 19

England- 3

Singapore- 1

Fiji- 4

France-1 and Kuwait- 2

As the Delhi-based headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin West has come under scanner after several people who were at the markaz have tested positive for the coronavirus

