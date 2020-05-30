NMDC is committed to Chhattisgarh

Hyderabad: NMDC believes that the wellbeing of Society including their Production projects is a pre-requisite for the progress of business and prosperity of the organization.

NMDC seeks to add value to the populace staying around its project sites by aiming for their betterment by eradication of illiteracy, poverty alleviation, providing better medicare facilities and infrastructure development. NMDC is consistently spending more than 80% of its CSR funds in the state of Chhattisgarh amounting Rs.465 crores out of Rs.537 crores in last three years.

In keeping with NMDC’s ongoing commitment for the development of Chhattisgarh State, NMDC is fully committed to providing all required support to the Govt. of Chhattisgarh for various development works to be proposed by the State Authorities in the year 2020-2021 and beyond. Apart from these projects supporting the state government, NMDC is also directly implementing various CSR initiatives in the state. As part of the fight against the COVID 19 virus, NMDC has contributed an amount of Rs.150 crores to the PM CARES Fund.

This contribution to PM CARES Fund is over and above what NMDC has committed to the funds earmarked for the developmental efforts in Chhattisgarh. Commenting on this N. Baijendra Kumar, IAS, CMD, NMDC said, “NMDC has always played an active role in the growth of CG state.

Most of the flagship CSR initiatives of NMDC are implemented in Chhattisgarh in the Bastar Division. NMDC has excellent relations with the Chhattisgarh government and is committed to working for the best interests of the people in the years to come”.

The Total CSR Expenditure in CG 2017-18 is Rs 169.37crore,Rs 154.12 crore and Rs 167.24crore and Rs 139.01crore for 2019-20 Rs.199.99 crore and Rs 172.41 crore NMDC has several Flagship CSR initiatives which includes NMDC Siksha Sahayog Yojana (Scholarship Scheme for SC/ST students of Bastar Division) – upto 18,000 scholarships annually.

NMDC Balika Siksha Yojana (Sponsoring tribal girls of Bastar Division to Nursing courses in Apollo Institutions) – 40 tribal girls every year besides others.

