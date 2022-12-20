No.1 leading contestant of Bigg Boss 16 is…

Mumbai: Viewers have been enjoying Bigg Boss 16 for over 2 months now. The show premiered on October 1 and ever since, we saw several eliminations and additions of contestants inside the house. Post Abdu Rozik’s temporary exit, 13 inmates are left in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

They are — Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta and Vikkas. While all contestants are battling hard to earn votes and stay in the game, only a few are managing to win hearts outside.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Rules Bigg Boss 16

Among all, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one contestant who is leaving no chance to outshine every week. Be it any Twitter trend, poll or ranking list, Priyanka is the one contestant who is occupying the first position constantly and is leading by huge margin every where.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Twitter)

Though it is too early to predict, talk among the loyal viewers is that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going to be in top 2 for sure. However, we will have to wait and see her game in the coming weeks too. With show’s extension for 5 weeks, let’s see how tables will turn inside the house.

Priyanka has been receiving humongous support from BB audience since day 1 for showcasing many shades of her personality such as cute, funny, strong and fearless. In a very short span of time, she has won millions of hearts. Hashtags such as ‘Fearless Priyanka Chahar’, ‘Unbeatable Priyanka Chahar’, and ‘BB 16 Winner’ among others often trend heavily on social media.

What’s your take on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s game? Comment below.