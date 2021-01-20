‘No adversity could stop them’: Ex-Pakistan players praise Team India

New Delhi, Jan 20 : Former Pakistan players, including the likes of Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi, have lavished rich praise on the Indian team following their remarkable Test series win over Australia.

On Tuesday, India defeated Australia in the fourth and final Test to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side, despite the absence of their regular captain Virat Kohli and other key players, created history by becoming the first team to beat Australia at the Gabba in over 32 years.

“Incredible Test & series win for India. Have not seen a bold, brave & boisterous Asian team on a tougher tour of Australia. No adversity could stop them, frontline players injured, & won after a remarkable turnaround from the depths of 36 all out, inspiring for others. Kudos India,” Akram said in a tweet.

“Incredible performance India! Despite so many injuries and setbacks, India have pulled off an astonishing series win. Congratulations to Indian team, this series will be remembered for a long time,” tweeted Shahid Afridi.

Australia had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India with the pink ball for their lowest Test total of 36. India, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in an epic draw in Sydney.

“From 36 all out in the same series to winning it on Australia soil. Wow,” tweeted Shoaib Akhtar.

India, under Kohli, in 2018-19 tour of Australia, had become the first Asian team to win a Test series Down Under.

The Indian team will be facing England in the four-Test series beginning February 5, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.

