No amount of spin will conceal NDA govt’s ‘Jhumlanomics’: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that it is very disappointing to listen to what the Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitararam said on the state of Indian Economy responding to a debate in the parliament.

“The FM’s statements are a crude joke on millions of Indians who are suffering daily due to the mismanagement of the economy by the ‘Non-Performing Alliance’ government,” he said.

In a statement, KTR said that the lopsided economic policies of the government have resulted in an unprecedented economic crisis since Independence and the country is witnessing massive job losses and systematic erosion of incomes.

“From democracy and press freedom to income inequality and corruption, irrespective of the topic index, India is performing miserably on global developmental indices of all kinds. Thanks to hare-brained decisions such as demonetisation and a hastily implemented GST, the Indian economy has been in the doldrums during the 8-year tenure of PM Narendra Modi,” he says.

Also Read Telangana: One IT job out of every three created in India

GST also failed spectacularly, said KTR, “Citizens are put to hardships owing to meaningless tax structures on essential goods, States are being robbed of their legitimate tax revenues, and industry is penalized and terrorized by the Union Government agencies.”

The minister said that the “ruthlessness” of the current regime is proved by them levying GST on essential commodities used by every citizen such as milk, curd, and rice. “Narendra Modi has the dubious distinction of being the first PM to have levied GST even on handloom. The BJP led Union government has not spared even the goods essential for kids such as pencils and erasers,” he said.

He charged that BJP and its propaganda machinery may blame Covid19 and Russia-Ukraine war to cover up economic mismanagement.

“Lack of foresight, inability to predict adversities, ill-conceived policy interventions, crony capitalism favoring a few big corporate houses seem to be the hallmark of this NPA Government. To divert the attention from the pressing day-to-day issues, the Modi regime is resorting to divide and rule tactics and is unleashing central government agencies on people and parties that question their policies,” he said.

“Instead of excuses and self-adulation, Modi’s government should focus on taming the inflation and initiate measures to alleviate the pain of the common man,” KTR concluded.